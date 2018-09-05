Archie L Hafer

Archie Lee Hafer, 51, of Aberdeen, Ohio died Monday, September 3, 2018 at the Fleming County Hospital. He was born in Mason County, Kentucky on February 3, 1967 to Leroy and Mary (Arnold) Hafer. Archie was a Farmer and a Heavy Equipment Operator, driving a variety of trucks. He attended the Hickory Ridge Church. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: William “Bill” and Anna May Hafer and his maternal grandparents: Roy and Mary Ruth (Grimes) Arnold. Archie is survived by his wife of 34 years: Sara (Chandler) Hafer of Aberdeen, OH, his children: Jeremy Hafer of Ewing, KY, Rebecca (Ryan) Myers of West Union, OH, Chris (Becky) Hafer of New Richmond, OH, and Michael Hafer of Aberdeen, OH, his grandchildren: Gabriel Hafer, Landon Hafer, Christian Hafer, Rhett Myers, Riley Myers, Bentley Myers, and Ethan Myers, his parents, and his brothers and sisters: Stephanie Kilgore, Tammy Chapman, Shannon Hafer, Shane Hafer, and Phillip Hafer. A Funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m., Friday at the Hickory Ridge Church. Brother Jerry Bowling will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Hickory Ridge Cemetery. A Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 6th at Wilson Home for Funerals. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com.