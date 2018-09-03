John W Newsome

John William Newsome, 51 years, of Peebles, passed away on Saturday, September 1, 2018, at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center, in Seaman.

John was born in Kentucky, on November 17, 1966, the son of the late Don and Phillis (Rickman) Newsome.

John was preceded in death by his parents. John is survived by two daughters, Cathy Newsome and Patricia Smalley, both of Peebles. He leaves behind his significant other, Billie Binder, of Peebles; and two stepchildren, Brian Bowens, of Peebles; and Autumn Riggs, of Kentucky. John also leaves behind two brothers, Dean Newsome, and Brian Newsome, both of Peebles; a sister, Katie Newsome, of Kentucky; as well as two grandchildren, Abigail and William.

According to John’s wishes, he is to be cremated. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

