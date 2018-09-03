Harold R Graham

Harold Richard Graham, 75 years, of Seaman, passed away on Sunday, September 2, 2018, at the Heartland of Hillsboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Hillsboro.

Harold was born in Peebles, on March 18, 1943, the son of the late Orville and Stella (Nesbit) Graham. Harold worked as a farmer.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by a daughter, a great-grandchild, and a sister, Myrtle Graham. Harold is survived by two sons, Richard (Myria) Graham, of Peebles; and George (Heidi) Graham, of Hillsboro. He leaves behind three stepsons, Bill Rohrbacher, of Michigan; Tim Rohrbacher and Glen Rohrbacher, both of Columbus; and a stepdaughter, Mary Kay Tolle, of Peebles. Harold also leaves behind a brother, Andrew (Alice) Graham, of Peebles; and two sisters, Clarene Graham and Darlene Baucom, both of Peebles; as well as seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Harold will be held on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at 11:00 AM, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Richard Burns. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery, in Peebles, Ohio.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday evening, September 5, 2018, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, Ohio.

Please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com, to sign our online guestbook.