Frances G. Burton age 73 years of West Union, Ohio died Sunday, September 2, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center. Frances was born on September 16, 1944 the daughter of the late Arnold and Eula (Downey) Estep in Flemingsburg Ky. Frances was a member of the West Union Southern Baptist Church. Survivors include her loving husband Mike Burton of West Union, Ohio; three sons Michael Burton of Williamsburg, Virginia; Jason Burton of Williamsburg, Ohio; Adam Burton of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one sister Rose Smith of Fort Myers, Florida; one brother Doss Estep of Hyde Park, Ohio; and four grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson- Meeker Funeral Home with Gary McCammon officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday September 5, 2018 from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Family and friends can sign Mrs. Burton’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.