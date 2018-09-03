Alfreda J Rhoads

Alfreda J. “Freda” Rhoads, 78 years of the Sinking Spring Community, passed away Thursday, August 30, 2018. Freda was one of seven daughters born to the late Donald and Helen (Jones) Harry on October 16, 1939 in Tollesboro, Kentucky. Beside her parents, Freda was preceded in death by five of her sisters, Doris Miller, Nancy Shepherd, Shirley Cluxton, Alice Purdin and Janice Bennington. Freda is survived by her husband Wilbur D. Rhoads; one son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Mona Rhoads of Wilmington, OH.; one daughter and son-in-law, Debra and David Ditmer of Springboro, OH.; five grandchildren, Kristin (Tyler) Wittenmyer, Kyle Rhoads, Mariah Rhoads, Nicholas Ditmer and Conner Ditmer; one sister, Rae Meece of Brookville, OH.; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Freda and Wilbur were active in the Sinking Spring Community where they attended the Sinking Spring Community Church. Funeral services for Freda will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at the Sinking Spring Community Church. Greg Seaman will officiate services with burial following in the Locust Grove Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Sinking Spring Community Church. Family requests memorials to the Sinking Spring Community Church. The Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home in Sinking Spring is in charges of arrangements. To sign our online quest book, please visit us at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.