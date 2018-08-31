West Union soccer squads swept by Mason County

It was a tough night for the West Union Lady Dragons soccer squad and a rough night for the West Union boys soccer squad as they entertained guests from across the Ohio River on Monday, Aug. 27. Coach Kevin Hunter and the Dragons welcomed the Mason County Lady Royals and their male counterparts for a doubleheader of varsity soccer action, that got a late start and saw the halves shortened to defeat the oncoming of darkness.

The Lady Dragons had opened their 2018 season with two tough losses in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference to Fayetteville and Fairfield and on Monday night suffered another tough “L” as the Lady Royals escaped Adams County with a 4-3 victory, despite a hat trick from the West Union scoring machine, Heidi Hunter.

“Mason County got up on us early but we know we have the capability of scoring quick and often, so we were just patient with the ball, waiting for the opportunity,” said Coach Hunter.

In the second half, a Hunter goal tied the score at three apiece, but just 45 second later, the Lady Royals responded with what turned out to be the game-winning goal.

“It was a really good back and for the game that I felt we should have won,” said Hunter. “We tend to celebrate too early when we are tied or in the lead and I thought that was what happened tonight between our third and their fourth goal.”

The West Union boys came into the Monday night tilt with SHAC wins over Fayetteville and Fairfield and a 0-0 tie at Portsmouth West, but on Monday night it was all Royals as the visitors handed the Dragons their first loss of the season by a final count of 5-0.

“Mason County had some serious speed and were overloading the front line, their first score came from just clogging the goal,” said Coach Hunter. “We gave them an ‘own’ goal and then struggled in the second half as we were down to 10 players because of injuries, so we had to play either an all offensive or all defensive half. I chose offense and that didn’t pay off as they took advantage of our opened up back line for three more goals. I think with a bigger bench and some better decisions on my part the game could have had a different outcome.”

The Lady Dragons were back in action on Aug. 30 with a trip to Piketon and then both teams will travel to Peebles on Friday, Aug. 31 for an all-county SHAC match up.