Victory Bell stays with West Union

Dragons go 2-0 with win over North Adams –

By Mark Carpenter –

The annual Victory Bell was on the line last Friday night at Freedom Field as the West Union Dragons faced off with the North Adams Green Devils in Southern Ohio Independent League football action. Up to this point, the Bell has never left the possession of the Dragons and that didn’t change last weekend, as the West Union squad dominated in all phases of the game, claiming a 64-0 victory.

In rolling over North Adams, the Dragons scored in a number of ways, including two defensive scores and a put return touchdown by Dallas Waldron. The multi-faceted West Union offense was paced by 86 yards rushing and two scores from Clayton Madden, 38 yards and a touchdown from Jordan Hendricks, 65 yards and a score from Dylan Grooms, and the sixth receiving TD in two games by Brandan Cornell. Quarterback Ryan Rothwell threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns, giving him seven scoring tosses in two Dragons wins.

“Our team was excited to play for the Victory Bell again this year,” said West Union head coach Scott McFarland. “Give credit to North Adams as they are showing improvement and their kids are playing hard every snap. We spread the ball around a lot tonight to build some diversity and depth in our offense.”

On defense, we cleaned up the missed tackles from our opening game and looked much more like the defense that we are capable of having. We were able to get almost everyone on the field but needed to save some guys for a JV game the next day (a 44-22 win over Peebles).”

In their quest for their second consecutive undefeated season, the Dragons now face the toughest stretch of their schedule over the next three weeks, beginning Friday when they host Southern Buckeye in a crucial early season SOIL match up. On Sept. 7, the Dragons travel to Franklin Furnace Green to face a much improved group of Bobcats, then on Sept. 14 will host Landmark Christian, a team they have never beaten.

“We have a big week coming up with Southern Buckeye coming to town,” said Coach McFarland. “We expect a great game from the Warriors and hope everyone will come out and support the Dragons.”

Kickoff at Freedom Field on Friday night is set for 7:30 p.m.