The streak ends

Lady Devils finally taste defeat in SHAC volleyball play –

By Mark Carpenter –

Joe Dimaggio’s streak ended, Cal Ripken’s streak ended, and after 65 consecutive Southern Hills Athletic Conference volleyball matches on the left side of the ledger, the North Adams Lady Devils finally saw their streak come to an end on Aug. 28 as they made the long trek to Leesburg to face the Lady Lions of Fairfield.

A young and sometimes nervous group of Lady Devils had won their first three outings of the season, two of those in conference play, but on Tuesday night they struggled and the Lady Lions took advantage, downing North Adams in four sets, 25-17, 25-13, 24-26, 25-18.

“Fairfield really came to play tonight and jumped all over us right out of the gate,” said North Adams head coach Katie Ragan. “They are a good team and we just made too many mistakes.”

On the stat sheet at Fairfield, the Lady Devils were led by Wylie Shipley with 12 kills and 27 digs, and Myla Toole with 29 digs.

On Friday, Aug. 24, the Lady Devils had picked up their second SHAC won of the season with a straight set win over visiting Whiteoak, 28-26, 25-7, 28-26. The winners were led by 9 service aces, 24 service points, 6 kills, and 6 digs from DeLaney Harper and 14 kills and 13 digs from Shipley.

The 3-1 Lady Devils were back in action on Thursday, Aug. 30 when they traveled to West Union in conference play, then hosted Eastern Brown on Friday, Aug. 31 in another SHAC match.