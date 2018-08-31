Senior Profile: Abigail McFarland

August 31, 2018 Peoples Defender Senior Profiles, Sports 0

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Abigail McFarland

SCHOOL:
Manchester High School

PARENTS:
David and Darla McFarland

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Basketball,
Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making the best memories with my teammates on and off the court/field

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
All the running and losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going 19-5 my freshman year of varsity volleyball

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Young Thug | Russ
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
All over the world!

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Best of Me”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Bachelor/Bachelorette,
Impractical Jokers

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
English

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
I rarely have spare time

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Carrabba’s, Cheesecake
Factory

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
A Kardashian

FUTURE PLANS:
Go into Marketing