Senior Profile: Abigail McFarland

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Abigail McFarland
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
David and Darla McFarland
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Basketball,
Softball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making the best memories with my teammates on and off the court/field
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
All the running and losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going 19-5 my freshman year of varsity volleyball
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Young Thug | Russ
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
All over the world!
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Best of Me”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Bachelor/Bachelorette,
Impractical Jokers
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
English
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
I rarely have spare time
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Carrabba’s, Cheesecake
Factory
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
A Kardashian
FUTURE PLANS:
Go into Marketing