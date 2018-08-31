Senior Profile: Abigail McFarland

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Abigail McFarland

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

David and Darla McFarland

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Basketball,

Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Making the best memories with my teammates on and off the court/field

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

All the running and losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going 19-5 my freshman year of varsity volleyball

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Young Thug | Russ

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

All over the world!

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Best of Me”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

The Bachelor/Bachelorette,

Impractical Jokers

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

English

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

I rarely have spare time

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Carrabba’s, Cheesecake

Factory

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

A Kardashian

FUTURE PLANS:

Go into Marketing