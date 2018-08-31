Opener unkind to the Greyhounds

Fayetteville blanks Manchester 46-0 in season kickoff –

By Mark Carpenter –

Opening Night of the 2018 high school football season was not a memorable one for the Manchester Greyhounds as they hit the road for a match up with the Fayetteville Rockets, a yearly rivalry which has been dominated in the past by the Rockets. The two teams met at the Brown County school on Friday, Aug. 24 and it was all Rockets from start to finish. Experience won out over a youthful squad of Greyhounds as the home team rolled to a 46-0 victory.

It didn’t take long for the Rockets to get all the points they needed as they took the game’s opening kickoff and went 52 yards five plays, getting a six-yard touchdown scamper from running back Hunter Jester and a two-point conversion pass from quarterback C.J. McCulley to receiver Bowen Doane that made it 8-0.

The Manchester offense, led by quarterback Brady Flack in his first high school start, had its struggles on Friday night against the bigger and more experienced Rockets, and their first possession of the night resulted in a punt, but they got the ball right back when Nathan Rife picked off a McCulley pass and returned it into Fayetteville territory. Unfortunately, the Hounds gave it right back to the Rockets when Flack was intercepted by Doane.

Starting at the Greyhound 39, the Rockets got on the board again two plays into the second quarter, with Jester taking it in from a yard away. Doane ran in the two-point try to make it 16-0. An ensuing Manchester possession resulted in -10 yards and a punt, but the Greyhound defense forced a fumble, recovered by the Hounds’ Aaron Fanning. The Manchester offense then turned the ball over on downs when Flack run was stuffed on fourth down, and the Rockets capitalized with a quick strike 66-yard TD toss from McCulley to Doane and a Jester conversion run made it 24-0 with 4:41 left in the first half.

Late in the half Flack was picked off again, this time by the Rockets’ Brandon Fisher, and the two teams went to the intermission with the home team still holding a 24-point advantage.

That lead expanded early in the second half when a Flack fumble was recovered by Fayetteville’s Drew Hendrix. Four plays and 34 yards later, the Rockets were in the end zone again on a seven-yard scoring run by Mark Wolfer. The two-point try failed but the lead was now 30-0, which brought on enforcement of the OHSAA running clock rule.

With the clock on the move, the Hounds were forced to punt, and in Andy Dalton-John Ross style, the Rockets scored on one play, a 39-yard run by Logan Stannus and a two-point run by Austin Attinger, extending the lead to 38-0 after three quarters.

The final points of the game came on the first play of the final period, a four-yard touchdown run by Fayetteville’s Blake Coffman, who also added the two-point run that gave the home team a 46-0 advantage.

Late in the contest, the Hounds moved the ball deep into Fayetteville territory but again the Rockets forced a turnover, when another Flack fumble was smothered by the defense. On their final possession of the game, the Rockets got three long runs in succession that took them deep into Manchester territory but with the clock winding down, the Rockets just took a knee, content to finish their home opener with a big 46-0 triumph.

For the Greyhounds, it was back to the drawing board this week to clean up the mistakes and look froward to Week Two. On Friday, Aug. 31, the Hounds will play the first of five consecutive home games, hosting Miami Valley Christian Academy in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Manchester

0 0 0 0 –0

Fayetteville

8 16 14 8 –46

Scoring Summary:

First Quarter

FV- Jester 6 yd. Run (Two-Point Conversion good)

Second Quarter

FV- Jester 1 yd. Run (Two-Point Conversion good)

FV- Doane 66 yd. Pass from McCulley (Two-Point Conversion good)

Third Quarter

FV- Wolfer 7 yd. Run (Two-Point Conversion failed)

FV- Stannus 39 yd. Run (Two-Point Conversion good)

Fourth Quarter

FV- Coffman 4 yd. Run (Two-Point Conversion good)