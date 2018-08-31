Adams County Christian School opening ‘new’ doors for 38th year

On Aug. 27, the Adams County Christian School opened its doors to students for its 38th academic year. This year’s students will find those doors have been doubled.

ACCS stepped up security several years ago, locking doors while school was in session, and greater vigilance, including training staff and students in the event of an intruder. This year, security has reached another level with the addition of an office near the front door, and a second set of locked doors leading into the main hallway. No one, including parents, will be allowed to enter the second set of doors without first gaining entrance through the main doors using a security pass, then permission from the office.

Heightened security is not the only change the students will see this year. There will be several new staff members and many new students. For the first time in many years, there will be no combined classrooms and grades 7-12 will have more electives from which to choose.

ACCS is also now a “Tobacco Free” campus. The Adams County Christian School believes that each individual within the body of Christ houses the Holy Spirit, and therefore should not purposefully harm or destroy themselves. We follow the teachings of 1 Corinthians 6:19-20, “Don’t you know that your body is a sanctuary of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God? You are not your own, for you were bought at a price. Therefore glorify God in your body.”

The Adams County Christian School Board, in an effort to protect and promote the health and well-being of all students and staff, and being also aware of the serious health risks associated with the use of tobacco products to users and non-users, and recognizing that district personnel and school visitors serve as role models to students, adopts this 100% Tobacco-Free School Campuses Policy.

Life Skills Training, a classroom curriculum that is geared toward character building, real world life skills, and prevention of risky behavior has been a sought after curriculum for all Adams County schools for the past year. ACCS is excited to announce that they are the first school in Adams County to begin implementing the Life Skills Curriculum with junior and senior students. This exciting opportunity allows students to learn new skills that will prepare them for real world experiences and adulthood, all while becoming engaged in their community.

Redeemed Treasures, a thrift store in West Union owned and operated by ACCS to provide financial support for the school, has many new volunteers, manager and hours. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

While there are many changes, one thing is not changing. Adams County Christian School will continue to exist to glorify God by providing quality, Christ- centered education that will nurture students to become academically versed, spiritually minded, socially and physically balanced, and equipped to make a positive impact in their community to the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ.

ACCS is chartered through grade 12 which means, among other things, our students graduate with a diploma recognized by the State of Ohio. The qualified, credentialed, and caring faculty of ACCS are committed to excellence, continuous improvement, and professional development. The student-teacher ratio is small with the largest number of students in a classroom being 15. All subjects are communicated through a Biblical worldview, while at the same time meeting or exceeding the academic requirements of the state of Ohio.

Currently, enrollment is open for all grades. For more information you may contact Mrs. Mason, Administrator, at 544-5502. ACCS is located at 187 Willow Drive in West Union.