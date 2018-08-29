Shonna R Varney

Shonna Rae Varney, 25, of Winchester, Ohio passed away on Sunday, August 26, 2018. She was born August 10, 1993 in Georgetown, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her maternal great grandmother, Caryl DeMint; maternal grandfather, Charles “Shotgun” Lewis; paternal grandmother, Karen Knutson and uncle, Shane Varney. Shonna is survived by two children, Kiana Raenell Varney and Autumn Paige Varney; mother, Angie Lewis and stepfather Chuck Grooms of Winchester; father, Timothy Varney of West Union, Ohio; brother, Devon Varney of West Union; maternal grandmother, Cindy Lewis of Winchester; paternal grandparents, Suzanne and Tim Varney of Friendship, Ohio; aunt, Rhonda Lewis of Winchester and uncle, Chad (Lisa) Lewis of West Union.

The visitation is from 12 until 2 pm on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service is at 2 pm with Pastor Brenda Cook officiating. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio is serving the family.