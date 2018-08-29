Juanita K Berry

Juanita Kay Berry (Mathews), 65, passed away Thursday, August 23rd. Kay was born in Georgetown, Ohio at the Brown County Hospital on May 13th, 1953, and grew up in West Union where she attended school.

She worked as a corrections officer in the Adam’s County jail until her retirement in 2011. Kay is the daughter of the late Charles Mathews and Rosemary Staggs.

She is survived by 2 siblings, Chuck Mathews and Connie Tomlin (nephew Matt Tomlin and niece Amey Greene), a half-sister, Vickie (Stanley) Pence, 2 daughters, Cynthia Berry and Janice (Richard) Tiller,as well as 4 grandchildren, Tiffany Broughton, Heather Berry (Corey Clark), Avery Woods (Kammi Little), and Kathlena Broughton, and 7 great-grandchildren, Bryson, Mason, Annabella, Leo, Hudson, Sophia, and Connor. Kay was a very family-oriented woman and will be loved and missed very much.

Arrangements were held by the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio. www.coxburkittfh.com