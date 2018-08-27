Paul N. Louden, age 58 of Manchester, passed away in his home on Saturday, August 25, 2018.

Mr. Louden was born on August 29, 1959 to the late Mamie (Lunsford) Hicks and Jack Louden, both of West Union. As an active member of the VFW, he enjoyed attending club functions. His favorite pastime was watching the Bengals. Paul was employed with the Fee Corp Company at Dayton Power and Light.

Paul is survived by his sister, Elva (Louden) Foster of Amelia, his brother, Rocky (Marlene) Louden of West Union, his half sister Tammy Hicks of West Union, his stepfather, Dick Hicks of West Union, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Louden is also survived by his lifelong partner, Donna (Bell) Hendrix of Manchester, and her two children, Brandon (Andrea) Hendrix of West Union and Chrissy Hendrix of Lexington, as well as one grandchild.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester, Ohio. The visitation will begin at 12:00 pm, with the funeral proceeding at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made directly to Wilson Home for Funerals.