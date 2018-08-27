Paul D Freeland

Paul was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on September 28, 1940, the son of the late Elvis and Francis (Davis) Freeland. After serving in the United States Air Force, Paul worked in construction until his retirement.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by two brothers. Paul is survived by his son, Paul (Cathy) Freeland, II, of Decatur, Indiana; and three daughters, Mary Sousie, of Mesa, Arizona; Teresa Thieme, of Decatur, Indiana; and Dorothy Freeland, of Mesa, Arizona. Paul also leaves behind a brother, Bob Freeland, of Indianapolis; and two sisters, Nellie Freeland; and Becky Morales, of Decatur, Indiana; as well as 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

According to Paul’s wishes, he is to be cremated. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

