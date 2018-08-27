Jane L Eckert

Jane Louise (Rogers) Eckert, age 71, a resident of Evans, Georgia since 1985, passed away quietly in her sleep on Friday morning, August 24th after battling several health issues since mid-June. Visitations will be from 6pm to 8pm, Tuesday, August 28th at Platt’s Funeral Home at 337 North Belair Road, Evans, Georgia 30809. The Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday afternoon at 2pm at the same location.

Jane was born December 27, 1946 in Akron, Ohio, the eldest child of five to the late Burdette Hiser Rogers, Sr. and the late Suzanne Joan (Mott) Rogers.

Jane was raised in Akron and was a graduate of Manchester High School in 1964, the youngest graduate of her class. She attended Kent University until 1966. It was in August 1966 that Jane briefly met Captain Dick Eckert while he was on an Army Football trip in the Akron area. She made an impression. They officially had their first date that December while Dick was on leave from the Army. The next time they were able to see each other was in early March 1967 when Jane graduated from Stewardess School for American Airlines in Dallas, Texas. They continued their romance while Jane was assigned to New York City and Dick was stationed at West Point, New York. During Easter break Dick surprised Jane showing up at her parent’s home in Akron. It was during this time while they were both preparing Easter baskets for family and friends that she was proposed to. From that day on, every Easter Jane would never forget to give Dick his jelly beans, his favorite. They were married on October 14, 1967 in Manchester, Ohio.

A beloved and devoted wife, mother and grandmother (aka MOM). She was a dedicated Army officer’s wife for over twenty years of her forty-two years of marriage to Dick, who passed away on May 12, 2010. She was a passionate school and sports MOM to her children and grandchildren’s teams. When she wasn’t volunteering her time, she enjoyed such hobbies as sewing, embroidery, cooking and spending time with her family.

Her home was always open to everyone and were special times but especially during holiday seasons and family gatherings where fun, laughter and Mom’s good food were enjoyed by all. Family was important to her and it always came first. She was a special person and loved by everyone she touch and was a MOM to all.

Surviving her are her 2 sons; David H. Eckert (Angela) of Melbourne, Australia; Dr. Michael B. Eckert (Helen) of Newnan, Georgia; 4 daughters; Mrs. Carolyn E. Rodriguez (Juan) of Martinez, Georgia; Mrs. Amanda E. Schneider of Evans, Georgia; Mrs. Megan M. Onate (Tony) of Evans, Georgia; Mrs. Mary-Kathryn M. Espinoza of Grovetown, Georgia; 37 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and her beloved dog Mae.

She is also survived by three brothers and a sister; Burdette H. Rogers, Jr. (Karen) of Snellville, Georgia; Richard C. Rogers (Sylvia) of Dacula, Georgia; Susan Warbington (Tommy) of Dacula, Georgia; Christopher L. Rogers (Dev) of Los Angeles, California.

And so it is, for after death comes only peace and happiness. And now it is for us, whom she loved so much and spoke about so often, not to mar her happiness by too much sadness, for most surely she is watching over all us for her dying has awakened eternal life for her where hopefully we may all see her again. She shall be missed by those lives she touched.

