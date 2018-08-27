Evelyn M Polley

Evelyn Marie Polley, 85, formerly of Manchester, Ohio died at University of Cincinnati Hospital on Saturday, August 25, 2018. She was born in Brown County, Ohio on October 21, 1932 the daughter of the late Junior and Ages (Vaughn) Truitt. Evelyn attended church at the Ebeneezer Meeting House. She loved planting flowers and tending to her garden. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Albert Polley; and her children, Connie Sue Polley, Timmy Polley, Debra Polley, Robbie Polley, Wayne Polley, Beverly Mulkin, Diane Lancaseter, Denny Polley, and Mike Polley. She is survived by her children, Cathy (Jim) Bradford of Manchester, Keith Polley of Orient, Ohio, Sharon (James) Sweet of Indiana, Nannette Polley of Wilmington, Angie (William) Thacker of West Union, Tony (Retha) Polley of Manchester, Jennifer Polley of Aberdeen, Kelley Polley of West Union, and Rickey Polley of West Union; many grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and three brothers and three sisters. A funeral for Evelyn will be held at Wilson Home for Funerals on Wednesday, August 29 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 28 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Pastor Kenneth Harmon will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com.