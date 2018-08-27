Betty J Hackworth

Betty Jo Hackworth age 87 years of Blue Creek, Ohio passed away Friday, August 24, 2018 at her residence. Mrs. Hackworth was born on October 17, 1930 the daughter of the late Oscar and Fern Martin in Portsmouth, Ohio. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James Hackworth. Betty attended the Shawnee Church and the East Fork Stouts Run Church, Betty worked at Days Department Store for 50 years and was well-known for her cake baking and decorating. Betty is survived by two sons William Hackworth of Petersburg, Virginia; Thomas Hackworth of Blue Creek, Ohio; two sisters Mary Lou Feelmore and Norma Stout of Friendship, Ohio; four grandchildren Matt Hackworth, Melanie Hackworth, J. T. Hackworth and Nicole, Amber Taylor and Josh; and great-grandchild Brady Hackworth. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the East Liberty Church, under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, with Jason Hayslip and Mike Bender officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to the Gideon’s International. Family and friends can sign Betty’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com