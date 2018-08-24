Local business steps up to help fledgling Pee Wee football teams

By Patricia Beech

People’s Defender

A Peebles business has stepped up to help the village’s new Pee Wee Football Program by providing funds to personalize the players’ game jerseys, according to Brenda Brown, Manager of the First State Bank in Peebles.

Brown said contributing to community and school causes has always been a priority at the bank.

“We’re all about supporting the kids and our schools,” she said during an interview at the bank on Aug. 17. “In this instance, not all of the kids could swing the cost of having their name put on a jersey, so the parents e-mailed me and said they’d have to scrap the plan if they didn’t find financial backers.”

Tony Crothers, the Varsity Pee-Wee coach, said the new program has received a “great response in the community”.

“Everybody’s enjoying it,” he said. “We’ve had tremendous support from the community – everyone’s very excited about football coming back to Peebles.”

Mike McDonald, the third and fourth grade Pee-wee Junior Varsity football coach, says the team’s first season will focus on learning the fundamentals and having a good time.

“This is the first year for Pee-Wee football at Peebles in a very long time,” he said. “Our group is mostly all new players, but they’re all enthusiastic about learning and playing football.”

McDonald said some of the Peebles team gained experience while playing in the North Adams Pee-Wee Football program.

Garrett Shiveley is a former orth Adams team member who now plays fullback and backup quarterback for the Peebles Pee-Wee Varsity team.. He says the transition from North Adams to Peebles hasn’t been difficult.

“I’ll miss the kids I played with, but I’m really proud to be a part of this program,” he said. “Peebles is a first-time team, and I want to be a part of starting a football trend in Peebles.”

Shiveley and his teammates won their preview game Saturday against the North Adams Devils at Freedom Field in West Union. Their first regular season game will be Saturday, Aug. 25 at Manchester with the JV playing at noon and the varsity taking to the field at 1:30 p.m.

The Pee-Wee Football 2018 season schedule can be found on the Peebles Football Group page on Facebook.

“We hope everyone comes out to support the teams and the kids,” said Crothers, “Everybody will play, and we hope everyone will love the game when the season is over.”

Peebles JV players include: Levi Burke, Damon Haas, Jacob Houchen, Cole Long, Garrett McGhee, Christian McDonald, Izaiyah Reilly, Malachi Reilly, Leelan Rideout, Layne Shiveley, Gage (Terry) Smart, Makenna Bennington, Jessie Alonso, and DeMarcus Chambers. They are coached by Mike McDonald and Assistant Coach, Terry Smart.

Peebles Varsity players include: David Mossman, Harley Lewis, Dakota Stone, Kaylee Gibbs-Pendell, Keaton Gibbs-Pendell, Garrett Shively, Brandon Rayburn, Ashton Burke, Gage Meade, Landon Storer, Dylon Purtee, Christian Gerth, Payton Johnston, Grant Robertson, Grady Knechtly. Coaching staff is led by Tony Crothers and includes: Brent Shiveley, Ben Stone, Randy Slack, and Chris Rayburn.

From left, Pee Wee Varsity Co-Captain Garrett Shiveley, Coach Tony Crothers, Varsity Co-Captain Grady Knechtly, First State Bank Teller Kaitlyn Kingsolver, JV Co-Captain Levi Burke, First State Bank Manager Brenda Brown, Pee-Wee JV Co-Captain Christian McDonald, JV Coach Mike McDonald, and JV Co-Captain Garrett McGhee. https://www.peoplesdefender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_PeeWeeFootball.jpg From left, Pee Wee Varsity Co-Captain Garrett Shiveley, Coach Tony Crothers, Varsity Co-Captain Grady Knechtly, First State Bank Teller Kaitlyn Kingsolver, JV Co-Captain Levi Burke, First State Bank Manager Brenda Brown, Pee-Wee JV Co-Captain Christian McDonald, JV Coach Mike McDonald, and JV Co-Captain Garrett McGhee.