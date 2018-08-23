Ramon Torres Jr

Ramon “Pito” Torres, Jr. 32, of West Union, Ohio passed away on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. He was born August 11, 1986 in Chicago, Illinois. Ramon is survived by his parents, Reba McDonaldson of West Union and Ramon Torres, Sr. of Chicago; two sisters: Felicita Torres of West Union and Angela Shedell Moncrease of West Union/Chicago; nieces, Maya and Alina; twin nephews, Obichukwu and Chimdalu; several aunts and uncles, and many special cousins and close friends. Ramon was employed at Lithko Inc. in Cincinnati where he was a favorite among his coworkers. He was known for his contagious smile and laugh. He enjoyed music, Bruce Lee movies, and hot sauce. Ramon was a positive and motivational person who enjoyed helping others, and most of all he loved spending time with family and friends. Memorial donations may be made to Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., 205 South Cherry Street, West Union Ohio 45693. The visitation is from 11 am until 2 pm on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service is at 2 pm with Pastor Ron Baker officiating. Burial will be at West Union Cemetery in West Union. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.