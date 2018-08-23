othwell to Cornell, Dragons roll in opener

Dynamic duo connect for five TD’s, West Union routs Georgetown 62-12 –

By Mark Carpenter –

Picking up right where they left off. That is exactly what Coach Scott McFarland and his West Union football squad did last Friday night as they opened up their quest for a second consecutive undefeated season. At Freedom Field, the Dragons played host to the Georgetown Titans, a team in their first year of varsity play in the Southern Ohio Independent League, and the West Union experience showed as they were rather rude hosts to their visitors, scoring early and often and rolling to a 62-12 triumph in the season opener for both sides.

“It was great to be back under the lights playing football,” said Coach McFarland. “It was great to start off the season with a big win. Our players work very hard and understand what it takes to be a great team after last season and we have some excellent senior leaders.”

“I was impressed with Georgetown and congratulate them on a great start to their program. They made some great plays and made us earn everything we got tonight.”

The West Union offense is quite potent, with depths of talent at the skill position, and the combination of quarterback Ryan Rothwell and wide receiver Brandan Cornell proved too much for Georgetown to handle as the duo connected on five touchdown passes, all in the first half, as Cornell racked up 202 receiving yards on the night.

The Rothwell-Cornell combo struck on the first possession of the game, just 1:11 in, from 41 yards away. The Dragons have another weapon in kicker Jacob Fox booted the extra point to make it 7-0. A minute later, the home team was on the board again, this time with Rothwell on the defensive side of the ball. A high snap forced confused in the Georgetown offense and quarterback Kyle Cornette’s pass was picked off by Rothwell who returned it five yards to paydirt and the Fox extra point made it 14-0 with 9:14 left in the opening period.

The Titans scored their first touchdown of the season on their second possession of the game, taking advantage of a West Union penalty and then getting a 51-yard scoring pass from Cornette to Dillion Glaser that made it 14-6.

The Dragons took over on their own 26 and proceeded to go 74 yards in eight plays, the drive culminating with a 55-yard touchdown catch by Cornell with 3:42 left in the opening frame. Fox’s extra point attempt was wide right, but the Dragons had increased their advantage to 20-6. After a Georgetown fumble was covered by the West Union defense, the Dragons drove into the red zone early in the second quarter, but a Rothwell pass was picked off in the end zone by the Titans’ Logan White. That favor was returned just moments later when a penalty-plagued Georgetown drive ended with an interception by West Union’s Blake Nesbit, who returned the pick to the one-yard line. After a false start penalty, Rothwell ran it in from six yards out and the Fox extra point made it 27-6.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Titans fumbled and the Dragons recovered and it took just one play for Rothwell and Cornell to connect again as the West Union wideout snagged the ball in traffic and made his way to the end zone and with a Fox kick, two touchdowns in six seconds made it 34-6 with still 10:18 to go in the first half.