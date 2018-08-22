Shooting Sports Program receives $1,000 donation

The Adams County 4-H Shooting Sports Program would like to thank the Adams Brown Sportsman Club, a Chapter of the Quail Forever Organization, for the gracious donation of a $1000. Their generous support will go towards supplies and opportunities for enrolled members of the Adams County 4-H Shooting Sports Program.

The Adams County 4-H Shooting Sports Program is an outlined curriculum to teach the highest safety standard coupled with responsible use of firearms and archery equipment.

The program promotes the development of life skills like critical thinking, good decision making, self-discipline and self-development including focus/concentration and finally good sportsmanship and ethical behavior. Shooting Sports is the second most popular international sport behind track and field and this program promotes recreational activities the entire family can enjoy.

For more information about the Adams County 4-H Shooting Sports Program or want to became a member or instructor for the group – please contact the Ohio State University Extension 4-H Youth Development at (937) 544-2339.

For more information about the Adams Brown Sportsman Club, Chapter of Quail Forever Organization please contact (866) 457-8245.