Ronald R McDaniel

Ronald Ray McDaniel, 74, of West Union, OH died Sunday, August 19, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, OH. He was born on January 18, 1944 in Fleming County, KY to the late Orville and Emma (Ginn) McDaniel.

He was retired from the Western Southern Life Insurance Company where he worked as a Sales Agent and he belonged to the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Sue (Roush) McDaniel on August 17, 2016, and his siblings: Bob McDaniel, Vernon “Bud” McDaniel, Pat Hackworth and Barb Pitts.

Ronald is survived by his children: Angela (Sean) Cusack of Richmond, VA and Ray (Shannon) McDaniel of Bluffton, SC, his grandchild: Courtney Robinson, and his siblings: Darrell McDaniel, Jean Patterson, Linda Palmer, and Bonita Roush.

A Funeral service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, August 25 at the Winchester Church of Christian Union. Pastor Dan Harrison will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday at 11:00 am until the time of the service at the church.

