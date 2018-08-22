County Cup to Hounds, barely

Manchester pulls out one-stroke win over West Union –

By Mark Carpenter –

You often hear about how one vote can be very important in an election, how about one stroke in a golf tournament? One stroke is all it took in the annual Adams County Cup, played on Wednesday, Aug. 15 at the Hilltop Golf Course. One stroke was the final margin of victory as bragging rights for the next year went to Coach Adam Poole and the Manchester Greyhounds, as they slipped past the West Union Dragons with a final stroke total of 321, with the Dragons right behind at 322. earning the first-ever County Cup trophy for the school.

“I’m extremely excited for the boys and the School with the first Cup Win for Manchester,” said Coach Poole. “It took a team effort, led by freshman Luke Hayslip who eagled hole #4 on his way to shooting a one-under par 34 on the front and a team leading 77 final score. Strong rounds by Logan Hayslip, Daulton McDonald, and Dylan Colvin brought home the win. This is a very exciting team with both experience and youth and I am expecting a lot out of them in 2018. They have their goals set high and after yesterday, they checked one of those goals off. Next on their list is a SHAC title. They have put in the time over the summer, so we will see what happens.”

They say the young shall lead, and on Wednesday, the Hounds were paced by freshman Luke Hayslip, who shot a 34 on the front nine and a 43 on the back for a 77, leading his team and also earning a spot on the All-County Team. Another Hayslip, senior Logan, carded an 80 for the day, also getting a berth on the All-County Team, as did another freshman, Daulton McDonald, who shot 40-41 for an 81. Senior Dylan Colvin fired an 83 for the tourney, making up the final fourth of the 321 total for the winning Hounds.

Second place West Union was paced by the medalist for the day, Andrew Sapp, who fired a 36 on the front and 40 on the back for an individual best 76, and the top spot on the All-County Team. Next in line for the Dragons and another All-County Team qualifier was Jacob Pell, who shot a 77 and the third member of the WU squad to be All-County was Conner Campbell, who shot an 82 for the 18-hole event. Dakota Pell’s 87 rounded out the West Union scoring foursome.

Placing third with a team stroke total of 375 were the North Adams Green Devils, led by senior Carson Hall, who shot an 87 for the tourney. The Green Devils also got a 92 from Carson Chaney, 96 from Anthony Wylie, and a 100 from freshman T.J. Holt.

Coach Vohn Hoop and his Peebles Indians have a group of golfers basically new to high school competition and as such, struggled a bit on the course at the Cup. Dawson Mills paced the Indians at 90, followed by Brennan Kyle at 103, Logan Mahan at 107, and Alan McCoy at 115.

Other golfers on the course Wednesday who participated in the Cup were:

Manchester- Zach James (92), Chase McDonald (99)

West Union- Clayton Jones (93), Carson McFarland (91)

North Adams- Bram Persch (102), Brady Lung (101)

Peebles- Oakley Burba (104), Conner Myers (133)

Final Team Standings:

Manchester- 321

West Union- 322

North Adams- 375

Peebles- 404