Dennis P Grooms

Dennis Paul Grooms, 74, of Manchester, Ohio died Sunday, August 19, 2018 at the Ohio Veteran’s Home in Georgetown, Ohio. He was born on April 1, 1944 in West Union, Ohio to the late Edgar and Marjorie (Young) Grooms.

Dennis was an Army Veteran and was a Foreman for the Harper Construction Company for 34 years. He belonged to the Manchester VFW and attended the church at the Veteran’s Home.

His wife Ella Marie Grooms died in 2007. In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Lynn Grooms and a sister, Ethelene Grooms.

He is survived by his step children: Teresa (Tim) Lewis of Blue Creek, OH, Tony (Vicky) Humphrey of Dayton, OH, Greg (Jessica) Humphrey of Greenfield, OH, and Donna Stewart of Dayton, OH, his brothers: Scottie (Jan) Grooms, Steve (Jennifer) Grooms, David (Missy) Grooms, Jerry (Bonnie) Grooms, and Danny (Michele) Grooms, his sisters: Carol Davis, Karen (Jaime) Echervile, Mary Alice (Tim) Hill, Nancy Liston, and Donna (Joe) Wolfer, his grandchildren: Jeremiah, G Paul, Matthew, Nick, and Luke, and his great grandchildren: Timothy, Ethan, and Evan.

A Funeral service for Dennis will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, August 24 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Pastor John Baird will be officiating. Burial will follow at the East Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Military Services will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

