Joe Proctor age 69 years of Blue Creek, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 16, 2018 at the SOMC Hospice, in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Joe was born on October 13, 1948, in Boston, Massachusetts. Survivors include his daughter Karin Roller of Mansfield, Texas; two sons Johnny Roller of Seattle, Washington; Mark Proctor of Charlton, Massachusetts; one sister Linda Lehner of Columbus, Ohio; Robert Proctor of Grove City, Ohio; and three grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. at Wednesday, August 22, 2018 the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, West Union, Ohio, with cremation to follow.

