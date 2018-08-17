Ethel M. Austin age 82 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Friday, August 17, 2018 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital.

Mrs. Austin was born on May 23, 1936 the daughter of the late Elbert and Flora (Litzinger) Collins in Manchester, Ohio. Survivors include her son Mary Austin of West Union, Ohio; step children Linda Decker and Jim Austin; one sister Shirley Pelton of Hillsboro, Ohio.

Following cremation a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family, the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

