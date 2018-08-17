Eric O Lewis

Eric Owen Lewis, age 41, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at his home. Eric Owen Lewis, age 41, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at his home.

He was born September 27, 1976 in West Union, Ohio, son of the late Michael Warren Lewis and Sandra Lee (Logstrom) Lewis.

Eric graduated from Northwest High School Class of 1994 and had worked at Weastec for 3 years.

Surviving are three brothers, Chris (Jodi) Lewis of Delaware, OH, and Brian (Kelia) Lewis of Waverly, OH, and William Lewis of Wheelersburg, OH, niece, Amy Lewis, three nephews, Seth, Angel, and Ezra Lewis, many beloved cousins and extended family.

Graveside Services will be held at Moores Chapel Cemetery, 2484 Wintersteeen Run Rd. Blue Creek, OH, Monday, August 20, 2018 at 11:00 am.

Friends will be received at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St. Hillsboro, Ohio Sunday, August 19, 2018, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm.