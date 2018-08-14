Gary A. McFarland, 64 years, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 13, 2018, at the Atrium Medical Center, in Middletown. Gary was born in West Union, on January 3, 1954, the son of Doris (Bennington) McFarland, of Peebles, and the late Andy McFarland.

In addition to his mother Doris, Gary is survived by his sons, Chad (Sara) McFarland, of Peebles; and Shaun (Becca Henry) McFarland, of Sinking Spring. Gary leaves behind a significant other, Pam Cameron, of Middletown. He will be missed by his two grandchildren, Lily and Andy, as well as his many friends and loved ones.

Funeral services for Gary will be held on Thursday, August 16, 2018, at 11:00 AM, at the Peebles Church of God. The ceremony will be officiated by Harold Keaton. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, prior to the funeral service, at the Peebles Church of God.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations toward funeral expenses be made to any First State Bank, or mailed to 145 North Main Street, Peebles, Ohio 45660.