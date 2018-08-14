Betty J. Edwards, 91 years, of Peebles, passed away on Monday, August 13, 2018, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Betty was born on March 5, 1927, in Peebles, Ohio, the daughter of Nathan Pendell and Violet Johnson Pendell. Betty taught elementary school until her retirement from the Ohio Valley Local School District. She was a member of the Peebles United Methodist Church, the Peebles Garden Club, and the West Union Chapter #246 of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Larry Pendell. Betty is survived by her husband, Clifford Edwards, whom she married on June 29, 1947; and by her son Jerry (Jeanie) Edwards, of Peebles. She leaves behind two grandchildren, Marla Sams and Trea Edwards; and two great-grandchildren, Alexa and Rebecca.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, August 17, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Dave Hopkins. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, on Thursday, August 16, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles.

