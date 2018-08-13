William F Tumbleson

William “Bill” F. Tumbleson, 73 years, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at the Mercy Health—Clermont Hospital, in Batavia, Ohio.

Bill was born in Bentonville, Ohio, on October 5, 1944, the son of Theodore and Betty (Hughes) Tumbleson. Bill worked as a paint technician, until his retirement from Stanley Tools Corporation. Bill enjoyed hunting with his bird dog and fishing in nearby ponds, as well as working with his horses, tending his cattle, and managing his farm. Most importantly, Bill took care of and supported his family, especially by going to sporting events, fair livestock shows, or performances.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents. Bill is survived by his wife, Betty Ann (Hitchcock) Tumbleson, whom he married in 1965. He also leaves behind three daughters, Kristi (Tim) Hall, of Winchester; Lori (Brian) Baldridge, of Cherry Fork; and Sandi (Derek) Beam, of Winchester. Bill will be missed by his brother, Jerry Tumbleson, of Manchester; and by his sister, Sue Tumbleson, of Bentonville; as well as a brother-in-law, Joe Hitchcock, of Georgetown; and a nephew, Jeff (Melissa) Tumbleson­­, of West Union. Bill will be especially mourned by his nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, August 15, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at the Winchester United Methodist Church.

Bill’s life will be celebrated during funeral services following the visitation, beginning at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, August 15, at the Winchester United Methodist Church. The services will be officiated by Greg Roberts. Burial will follow at the Winchester Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made the Adams County 4-H Clubs, 215 North Cross Street, Room 104, West Union, Ohio 45693.

