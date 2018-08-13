William E Edenfield

William “Bill” E. Edenfield, 47 years, of Seaman, passed away on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center, in West Union.

Bill was born in Columbus, Ohio, on July 16, 1971, the son of Colleen (Jobe) Edenfield, of Cardington, Ohio; and Larry Edenfield, of Seaman. Bill worked as a manager in retail sales and was employed by Lowe’s. He attended the Seaman Community Methodist Church and the Metropolitan Community Church of Winston-Salem.

In addition to his parents, Bill is also survived by his stepmother, Karlena Edenfield, of Seaman; and his paternal grandmother, Bertha Edenfield, of Seaman. Bill also leaves behind two sisters, Susan (Greg) Reynolds, of Hamilton, Ohio; and Holly (Melvin) Lambert, of Cardington; a stepsister, Heather (Randy) Newman, of Rarden; and two stepbrothers, Brock (Bethany) Pistole, and Brandon (Katie York) Pistole, both of Seaman.

Funeral services for Bill will be held on Monday, August 13, 2018, at 1:00 PM, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Seaman. The ceremony will be officiated by Ken Johnson. Burial will follow at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery, in Seaman, Ohio.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, prior to the funeral service, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Seaman, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to either the Hospice of Hope (online at www.hospiceofhope.com or by mail to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056) or the American Cancer Society (online at www.cancer.org or by mail to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123).

