Shannon Schmidt

Shannon Erin Gallaher Schmidt, 46 of Dublin, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. She was born Nov. 16, 1971 in Bloomington, Ind., the daughter of Christopher and Linda Swearingen Gallaher of Morehead, Ky.

Growing up in Morehead as the daughter of a music professor, Shannon played the piano and flute and loved to sing. In the seventh grade, she found her true passion- basketball. At Rowan County High School, Shannon finished her career with over 1,000 points.

After graduating from Rowan County High School in 1990, Shannon attended the University of Louisville where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with High Honors in Marketing.

Following graduation, Shannon moved to Michigan where she began a successful career in business with Denso International America, Inc. During Shannon’s time in Michigan she met the love of her life, her future husband Dave. In 2002, the couple relocated to Dublin.

Shannon had a strong faith in God, volunteering in many ways as a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Dublin. She also enjoyed spending time with her two sons and loved watching them play sports, and her competitive spirit is seen in them.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Christopher Gallaher; her paternal grandparents, Frank and Bethel Gallher of Ashland, Ky.; and her maternal grandparents, Wendell and Virginia Swearingen of West Union.

Shannon is survived by her husband, David Schmidt M.D., of 16 years; two children, Aiden David (13) and Gabriel William (10); mother, Linda Gallaher; brother, Brent (Vanessa) of Cincinnati; aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of LIfe service was held Monday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Dublin. Visitation was held Sunday, Aug. 12 from 4 – 7 p.m. and Monday from 10 – 11 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made electronically to Real Men Wear Pink or to the American Cancer Society, c/o Shannon Schmidt Campaign, 5555 Frantz Road, Dublin, Ohio 43017.