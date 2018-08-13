Debbie R Traylor

Debbie Ruth Traylor age 67 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Friday, August 10, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center.

Mrs. Traylor was born on December 10, 1950 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Gloria (Shivener) Tomlin and the late Harold Tomlin of Manchester, Ohio. Debbie attended the Bentonville Church of Christ in Christian Union.

Mrs. Traylor is survived by her loving husband of 49 years David Traylor of West Union, Ohio; daughter Christy McCarty and Jody of Maysville, Kentucky; son Joey Traylor of West Union, Ohio; two sisters Ann Blake and Etta Sparks both of West Union, Ohio; three grandchildren Jayson Lee Tackett, Wyatt Traylor, Jasmine Traylor.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday August 14, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, with James Lanham officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 13, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home.

Memorials can be made to the Hope Lodge, 1500 College Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40502.