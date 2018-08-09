SHAC Volleyball, Soccer Previews this weekend

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Though it is hard to believe, the high school fall sports seasons are again upon us. With local golf teams getting their seasons started this past week, it is time for volleyball and soccer to get things rolling. Though most teams have been practicing and scrimmaging for the past couple of weeks, most fans will get their first opportunities to catch the 2018 squads as the Southern Hills Athletic Conference will host their annual Volleyball and Soccer Previews this weekend.

On Friday, Aug. 10, the SHAC volleyball teams will take center stage at Whiteoak High School, and the night begins at 5 p.m. with Coach Rachel Sims and the Peebles Lady Indians battling it out with the Lynchburg Clay Lady Mustangs, followed by a match up between the Fayetteville Lady Rockets and the Ripley Lady Jays. Matches will consist of two games played to 21.

The third face off of the preview pits a pair of Adams County teams. the Manchester Lady Hounds, led by Coach Kaci Compton, and the reborn West Union Dragons under the direction of first-year head coach Kristin Regenstein. After the Manchester-West Union battle, it will be the Fairfield Lady Lions against the Eastern Lady Warriors, before the evening concludes with the host Lady Wildcats facing the team that has dominated the SHAC the past four seasons, Coach Katie Ragan and the North Adams Lady Devils.

On Saturday, Aug. 11, the SHAC soccer teams will be on display at Fairfield High School, playing one half each in what might be a muddy track, according to early weather forecasts.

At 3 p.m. it will be the Fairfield and Ripley girls battling it out for 40 minutes of running clock, following by the boys teams from the same two schools at 3:45 p.m. At 4:30 p.m. it will be the girls teams from Fayetteville and Eastern Brown, with those school’s boys team up at 5:15 p.m.

The first Adams County teams to take the pitch will be at 6 p.m. as the Peebles Lady Indians, led by new head coach Greg Dennison will take on Coach Kevin Hunter and his West Union Lady Dragons. At 6:45 p.m., first-year head coach Logan Gordley will see his Peebles boys’ squad tackle Coach Hunter and the West Union boys.

Finally, at 7:30 p.m., Coach Dave D’Avignon and the North Adams Lady Devils face off with the defending SHAC champion Lynchburg Clay Lady Mustangs, and the evening concludes at 8:15 with the North Adams boys, led by Coach Isaac Wooten, battling Lynchburg.

Admission for both previews will by $4 for adults and $3 for students.