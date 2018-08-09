Betty C Tucker

Betty Clare Tucker, 89, of Milford, Ohio died on August 6, 2018 at her home. She was born in Bellevue, Ky on March 16, 1929 to the late Louis and Ethel (Collett) Knecht.

Betty was a very loving mother and grandmother. She was a devoted homemaker and a former employee of the Long View Hospital.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands Art Kauffman and Billy R Tucker. She is survived by her daughters Cindy Corbett and Linda Brewer, and her grandchildren Kristen Corbett and Trey Brewer.

The family wishes to say to her “We will see you again in Heaven. We love you.” She is to be cremated with no services. Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com.