Charles E Davis, Jr., 52 years, of Peebles, passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Charles was born in West Union, Ohio, on July 8, 1966, the son of Charles Davis, Sr., and Lula Workman Davis. Charles worked as a truck driver.

Charles is preceded by his parents. He is survived by a son, Christopher (Tanya) Davis, of Marion; and a daughter, Christy Davis, of Lucasville. Charles will be missed by his three sisters; Rhonda Gilmore, of South Caroline; Tena Copeland, of Greenfield; and Reletta Pollard, of Lynchburg.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 11, at 2:00 PM, at the Union Hill Church. The services will be officiated by Buddy Barbson.

