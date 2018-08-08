Brittany Greene receives Franklin B. Walter Outstanding Educator Award

Brittany Greene was honored recently in Columbus as the Franklin B. Walter Outstanding Educator Award Recipient. The Franklin B. Walter Outstanding Educator Award is presented to one educator or team from each of Ohio’s 16 State Support Team regions who have made extraordinary contributions to the education of students with disabilities.

Brittany currently teaches Kindergarten at West Union Elementary of the Adams County/Ohio Valley Local School District. Brittany was selected by the Regional Parent Advisory Council of Region 14 to receive this prestigious award. Region 14 serves Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland Counties.

The following is a portion of what was shared at the ceremony about Brittany:

“Brittany personalizes the learning environment for her kindergarten students at West Union Elementary which is made up of students with diverse needs. To prepare for this year she purchased various tables and flexible seating to adapt for her students. She took the time to paint and decorate each item to provide a more inviting and stimulating environment. Brittany attended trainings and reads to gain more information on specific disorders seeking ways she can make a difference in her students’ lives. She is organized and keeps detailed records of students’ progress when providing interventions.

Brittany is compassionate and creative and doesn’t try to change her students but recognizes their various learning styles and adjusts her instructional methods to meet their needs.”