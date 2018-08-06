Wilma E Bowman

Wilma Elizabeth (Luntz) Bowman, age 90, departed this life on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton following a stroke. Wilma Elizabeth (Luntz) Bowman, age 90, departed this life on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton following a stroke.

Wilma was born March 16, 1928 in Adams County, Ohio, daughter of Irvin and Ruth Nace Luntz. The following year, her parents divorced and she was raised by her paternal aunt and uncle, Rosa and Hiram Hardin. Wilma was a graduate of Winchester High School class of 1946. On June 9, 1957, she was wed to Robert Mason Bowman of Sugartree Ridge. To this union was born one child, Teresa Rose Bowman, on November 26, 1965. The family lived many years on their farm near Sugartree Ridge. When Bob took a job in Dayton, they moved to Moraine for twenty-five years, the family maintained both homes. In 1991, they retired back to the Sugartree Ridge area where the lived until shortly before their deaths.

During her lifetime, Wilma had attended Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union, Wesley Chapel Church, and Berrysville Holiness Church. She spoke often of her faith in Jesus, recently sharing that it was many years ago at the invitation of a friend and classmate, Paul Dorsey, that she asked Jesus into her heart.

Wilma worked at various local retailers and factories as well as helping Bob on the farm before Teresa was born. She was a stay at home mother for several years and then entered a new career as a nursing assistant, a job which she continued well into her seventies.

Surviving are daughter, Teresa Bowman, four grandchildren, Elizabeth (Brad) Bennington, Kimberly (Richard) McCarthy, Timothy Graybeal Jr., and Joshua Graybeal, five great-grandchildren, Kora, Kenzi, Ryan, Avery, and Bethany, sister-in-law, Carol Igo, former son-in-law, Tim Graybeal Sr., host of nieces, nephews, and good friends.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Mason Bowman, parents “Doc” Luntz and Rosa and Hiram Hardin, two sisters, Thelma and Pauline Cline, foster siblings/cousins, Gladys Paul and Elmer Hardin.

Our loss is Heaven’s gain, until we meet again!

Services will be held at Wesley Chapel Church, St. Rt. 136 Winchester, Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Dwane Newton officiating. Interment will follow in the Wesley Chapel Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the church on Wednesday 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm. Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro is serving the family.

The family would like to thank the Highland North Life Squad, Maimi Valley Care Flight and Vascular ICU staff for their compassionate care of mom during her last week and the caring staff at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral home for their excellent services. God bless you all!