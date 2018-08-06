Samuel Osborne, 54 years, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Sam was born in West Union, Ohio, on November 8, 1963, the son of Foster Osborne and Mary Bays Osborne. Sam worked as an iron worker, after serving in the United States Army; and he served as the flower man for the Winchester United Methodist Church. Sam was best known for sitting on the porch and walking the dog. The community is grateful for his help with the Carmel Festival.

In addition to his parents, Sam is preceded by three brothers, Junior Osborne, Rickey Osborne, and Ralph Osborne. He is survived by his wife, Becky. Sam also leaves behind a son, Matthew (Candace) Osborne, of Winchester; and a daughter, Summer Osborne, of Mt. Orab. Sam will be missed by his brother, Jimmy Kidder, of Georgia, and by his four sisters; Pam Hendrixson, of Cincinnati; Jackie (Melvin) Holton, of Georgia; Sharon Northcutt, of Alabama; and Marsha Himes, of West Union. Sam will be mourned by his five grandchildren, Mikey Sheeley, Zachary Osborne, Carson Osborne, Jagger Osborne, and Madilynn “Pie Pie” Beecham.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 14, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, at the Winchester United Methodist Church.

Memorial services will follow, beginning at 4:00 PM, Tuesday, at the church. Military rites will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard after the service. The services will be officiated by Greg Roberts.

