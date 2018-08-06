Hugh L Eyre

Hugh Leon Eyre passed away quietly in his sleep at the Ohio Veterans Home, Georgetown, Ohio Friday, August 3rd, 2018 at the age of 93 years, 10 months and 2 days.. Hugh Leon Eyre passed away quietly in his sleep at the Ohio Veterans Home, Georgetown, Ohio Friday, August 3rd, 2018 at the age of 93 years, 10 months and 2 days..

He was born October 1, 1924 in Adams County, OH, near the small community of Emerald, the son of John Raymond and Nettie Bridge Eyre.

Hugh was a member of the Mowrystown Church of Christ where he was baptized and later served as an Elder, Chairman of the Board and Sunday School teacher for many years. In recent years he faithfully attended the Sardinia Church of Christ while his health allowed.

In 1949, he married Caryl Jean Roberts and in 1951 they purchased a farm and moved outside Mowrystown, where they resided all their married life

Hugh was a farmer all his life, except for the time he spent serving in the U.S. Army during World War II.

As a young man he loved to play baseball and played on several local teams around Mowrystown. He was always a St. Louis Cardinal fan. He loved people and especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was never happier than when he was visiting with people at the Old Y restaurant where he helped greet and seat them for many years.

Surviving is one daughter, Linda (Tim) Roush of Hillsboro, two grandchildren, Brian (Kim) Roush of Hillsboro, Angie (Travis) Bogart of Sardinia, eight great-grandchildren, Tanner, Trey, Averi, and Alli Bogart, Briley Roush, Morgam, Wade, and Seth Evans, Brother Marvin (Shirley) Eyre of Sardinia, sisters-in-law Verna (Charles) Burnett of Mowrystown, Lucille Eyre and Linda Eyre of Hillsboro, brothers-in-law, Otto Tuttle of Chillicothe and Rodger Roberts of Winchester, several nieces, nephews and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Hugh was preceded in death by hi wife of 67 years, Caryl Jean, brother/sister-in-law, Harold and Carol Eyre, brothers, Alvin, Dene, Gene and Chester Eyre and sister-in-law, Letha Tuttle, Brenda Roberts, and Phyllis Roberts.

Services will be held at Sardinia Church of Christ, Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 10:00 am with Kevin Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery on Fenwick Road.

Friends will be received at the church Tuesday, August 7, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm.