Virginia Bretz

Virginia Aldene Counts Bretz, formerly of Peebles, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on July 6, 2018, at Solaris Senior Living at North Naples, Florida.

Virginia was born at Schultz, Greenup County, Kentucky, on January 3, 1923, daughter of the late Logan Bays Counts and Charlotte Susan Adkins Counts. She was a homemaker, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great, great-grandmother. She was a member of Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church in South Shore, Kentucky.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Everett Ray Bretz, who passed on November 29, 1978. She also was preceded by four brothers, Logan, Jr.; James; Bill; and John Counts; and four sisters; Edna Timberlake; Olive Wheeler; Wanda Fannin; and twin sister Mary Alene Munn, as well as a special friend, Garrett Coffman.

Surviving is one daughter, Linda Stephenson, of Naples, Florida; a grandson, Roger Michael (Mary) Stephenson of Indianapolis, Indiana; and a granddaughter, Renee (Greg) Staed of Danville, Kentucky. She is also survived by a dear friend of many years, Rose Eldridge.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 12, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Peebles, Ohio, at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Louisville Cemetery, Louisville Road, Peebles, Ohio. The services will be officiated by Dave Hopkins.

A gathering of family and friends will be held prior to the memorial service, beginning at noon, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, Aldene’s family has requested that memorial donations be made to the Adams County Humane Society, 11481 State Route 41, West Union, Ohio 45693, or online at http://adamscountyanimals.org/.

Dear Friends, don’t grieve for me, for now I am free, I’m following the path God laid for me. I took his hand when I heard him call, I turned by back and left it all.

I could not stay another day, to laugh, to love, to work or play. Tasks left undone must stay that way; I’ve now found peace at the close of day.

If my parting has left a void, then fill it with remembered joys. A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss, yes those things, I too will miss. Be not burdened with times of sorrow, I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.

My life’s been full, I savored much, good friends, good times, and a love one’s touch. Perhaps my time seems all to brief, don’t lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up you heart and share with me, God wanted me now – HE set me free.