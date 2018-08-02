Russell E Stephenson

Russell Earl Stephenson age 71 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at the Hospice of Cincinnati-Anderson. Russell was born May 8, 1947 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Chester and Mary Hellen (Ross) Stephenson. Besides his parents he is also preceded in death by a sister Sharyl Wollum and a brother Roger Stephenson. Russell attended the Cornerstone Baptist Church. Survivors include two sisters Linda & Robert Taylor of Goshen, OH; Christina Hutchins of Batavia, OH; one brother Robin & Stephanie Stephenson of Winchester, OH; several nieces & nephews. Graveside services will be held Saturday August 4, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at the Moores Chapel Cemetery with Clarence Abbott officiating. Visitation will be held the day of the service at The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Family and friends can sign Russell’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.