Dixie L. Fizer age 68 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. Dixie was born February 7, 1950 in Adams County Ohio to the late Ollie & Esther (Grooms) Jones. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by a brother Ronald Rothwell Jr. and one grandson Troy Henderson. Survivors include her husband Estel Fizer of West Union, OH; one son Brian Rothwell of Ross Co., OH; one daughter Rhonda Henderson of West Union, OH; two sisters Cheryl Francis of West Union, OH; Diane Grooms of West Union, OH; one grandson Dylan Henderson and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Dale Little officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 12:30 to 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family. Family and friends can sign Dixie’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com