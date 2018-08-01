Thomas W Porter

Thomas William Porter, 75 years of Seaman, passed away on Monday July 30, 2018 at the U.C. Medical Center. He was born in Cincinnati on December 10, 1942, the son of the late William C. and Sara (Smart) Porter. Besides his parents, he is also preceded by his step-mother, May Rose Porter. Thomas was apart of the Masonic Lodge #236, worked at Irwin Tool in Wilmington, retired from GM in Dayton and was a life long farmer. Thomas is survived by his wife, Carol (Mann) Porter, whom were married on October 20, 1962, three sons, Daryl (Pam) Porter of Seaman, David (Lori) Porter of Seaman and Devin Porter of Seaman, four grandchildren, Derrick Porter, Dayla Porter, Jessica Porter and Katyln Porter and a host of friends. Funeral Services will be 3:00 PM Monday August 6, 2018 at the Wallace-Thompson Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman. Burial will follow at the Winchester Cemetery. Friends may call from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday August 5, 2018 at the funeral home will Masonic Services starting at 6:00 PM. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com