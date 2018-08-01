Susan K Rowland

Susan Kathryn Rowland, 88 years, of Peebles, passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at the Highland District Hospital, in Hillsboro, Ohio.

Susan was born on July 29, 1930, in Kentucky, the daughter of John McIntosh.

In addition to her father, Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Hollie Dairell Rowland, who passed away on February 25, 2013; and by a brother and a sister. Susan is survived by her daughter, Janell Brown, of Hillsboro; and by her four sons, Johnny (Pattie) Rowland, of Hillsboro; Dairell (Jane) Rowland, of Peebles; Steve (Jeanette) Rowland, of Dayton; and Gary Rowland, of Peebles. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, on Friday, August 3, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Randy and Lois Storer. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects prior to the ceremony, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, on Friday, August 3, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles.

