Sarah Baker Benefit is Aug. 17

By Mark Carpenter –

The Friends of Sarah Baker and Monarch Meadows will be hosting a Benefit Auction and Spaghetti Dinner on Friday, Aug. 17 from 6-9 p.m. Sarah is a long-time resident of Adams County and a graduate of both West Union High School and the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center. A mother of seven children who works as an STNA at Monarch Meadows and was recently diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a fast-growing form of cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

The spaghetti dinner will be $10 per person and all auction donations will be accepted from now until the time of the auction. There will be a 50/50 Raffle and a donation jar at the event as well, as long as an inflatable bounce house for kids. Baked goods, auction items, business services, and monetary donations will be accepted. You can drop off auction items at Monarch Meadows in Seaman or at the Adams County Fairgrounds in West Union after 1 p.m. that day. Monetary donations can also be made at https://www.paypal.me/Ashley DeMint.

All proceeds will go to Sarah and her children to help cover their various financial needs.

For more information on how you can help, contact Robin Bayless at (937) 386-6375 or Ashley DeMint at (937) 515-8705.

Also, on Saturday, Aug. 4, Bottoms Up in Manchester will be hosting “Shots for Sarah” beginning at 10 p.m. and featuring the music of Burning Rome.