Senior Profile: Corey Baldridge

July 31, 2018 Peoples Defender Senior Profiles, Sports 0

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Corey Baldridge

SCHOOL:
Peebles High School

PARENTS:
Michael Baldridge, Celeste and Adrian Garrison

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
BTrack, Cross-Country

FAVORITE SPORT:
Track

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Intense relay races and close finishes

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Not having enough strength to finish strong

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Losing at districts by 0.7 seconds in the 4 x 400 relay

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Post Malone

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Seattle

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Cinderella Man”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Walking Dead

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Biology

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing video games or
running

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Gold Star Chili

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Linus Sebastian