Senior Profile: Corey Baldridge

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Corey Baldridge

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Michael Baldridge, Celeste and Adrian Garrison

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

BTrack, Cross-Country

FAVORITE SPORT:

Track

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Intense relay races and close finishes

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Not having enough strength to finish strong

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Losing at districts by 0.7 seconds in the 4 x 400 relay

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Post Malone

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Seattle

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Cinderella Man”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

The Walking Dead

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Biology

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing video games or

running

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Gold Star Chili

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Linus Sebastian