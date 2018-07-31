Senior Profile: Corey Baldridge

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Corey Baldridge
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Michael Baldridge, Celeste and Adrian Garrison
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
BTrack, Cross-Country
FAVORITE SPORT:
Track
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Intense relay races and close finishes
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Not having enough strength to finish strong
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Losing at districts by 0.7 seconds in the 4 x 400 relay
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Post Malone
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Seattle
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Cinderella Man”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Walking Dead
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Biology
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing video games or
running
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Gold Star Chili
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Linus Sebastian