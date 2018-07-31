Commissioners meet July 16, work session held July 17

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on July 16, 2018 at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Ty Pell and Brian Baldridge. The meeting was opened with prayer and Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Terry Fite.

It was moved by Brian Baldridge and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the minutes. Vote: all yea.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Brian Baldridge to approve the bills. Vote: all yea.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve transfers of funds. Vote: all yea.

It was moved by Brian Baldridge and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the following travel request: Angelena Newman, 2018 GIS Conference, Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 23-26, 2018, $991, Vote: all yea.

A contract with Cooper’s Excavating, LLC for the 2018 Adams County Design Build Bridge Replacement ADA-CR100-4.035 (PID 96773) Project was signed as presented by Deputy Engineer Adams Carroll in accordance with Resolution No. 2018-222.

ECD Director Holly Johnson updated the commissioners regarding the following projects: possible expansion of the proposed Ohio University study to include additional economic development issues along with travel and tourism; Utility Pipeline, Ltd. meeting; and Aviation fuel UST removal.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to adopt a resolution requesting Auditor David Gifford to prepare a Certificate of Estimated Revenue for the proposed .70 mills renewal tax levy for the purpose of maintaining and current operating expenses of the Adams County Children Services and Wilson’s Children’s Home. Vote: all yea.

Auditor David Gifford filed the Certificate of Estimated Revenue for the proposed .70 mills renewal tax levy for Adams County Children Services and Wilson’s Children’s Home. Also Mr. Gifford discussed the planned pay off of the Court House Security Debt account.

It was moved by Brian Baldridge and seconded by Ty Pell to adopt a resolution to place a renewal tax levy on the Nov. 6, 2018 ballot for the purpose of maintaining current operating expenses of the Adams County Children Services and Wilson Children’s Home in accordance with Section 5705.24 of the Ohio Revised Code at a rate not exceeding seven tenths (.70) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to seven ($ .07) cents for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a period of five (5) years commencing in tax year 2019 and first due in calendar year 2020. Vote: all yea.

JFS Director Angela Richmond discussed the following issues with the board: DLZ Engineering update; Limited English Proficiency Plan 2018-2020; Subgrant amendment with Adams Brown Counties Economic Opportunities, Inc. for additional $50,000 (Greene County JFS transferred funds) for Comprehensive Case Management and Employment Program (CCMEP); APPRISS, Inc. participation agreement regarding usage of location services for incarcerated parents.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Brian Baldridge to approve the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services Limited English Proficiency Plan 2018-2020 as presented by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all yea.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into a subgrant amendment between the Adams County Board of Commissioners through the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Adams Brown Counties Economic Opportunities, Inc. for the Comprehensive Case Management and Employment Program (CCMEP) as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all yea.

It was moved by Brian Baldridge and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into a participation agreement with the County Commissioners Association of Ohio Service Corporation (CCAOSC) for APPRISS, Inc. (CSEA) regarding usage of location services for incarcerated parents as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all yea.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Brian Baldridge to sign the APPRIS Data Agreement to be used for location services for incarcerated parents as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all yea.

The Board, along with County Engineer David Hook and Tiffin Township Trustee Richard Dryden, held the final viewing of Cox Road, T-1086 which has been petitioned to be extended an additional 400 feet by Samantha Whitling and others. Mr. Hook informed the Board via conference call that the Ohio Department of Transportation had made an administrative adjustment to Tiffin Township Road records which had increased the length of Cox Road by approximately 400 feet and that the township is being compensated for the additional road footage. No other testimony was received and the hearing concluded.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen discussed the following legal issues with the Commissioners: petition regarding extending the length of Cox Road; Sandy Springs Roadside Park-waiting on appraisal; Jail inmate mental health services agreement with Shawnee Family Health Center; Corsa insurance charges for Children Services buildings and vehicles; ABCEOI-DP&L training contract/status update; Status of removal of underground storage tanks for aviation fuel at airport; update on FAA inquiries.

Sammie Purtee met with the Board to request permission to organize a Hoxworth Blood Drive on the Courthouse Square tentatively in Jan. 2019. The board approved this request.

At 1 p.m. a public hearing was held concerning the proposed extending of the length of Cox Road, T-1086, Tiffin Township. County Engineer David Hook informed the Commissioners that the 2009 road inventory filed by ODOT had changed the length of Cox Road from 0.17 miles to 0.257 miles from the original 1982 road inventory. This changed Tiffin Township’s funding allotment for the additional footage. It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Brian Baldridge to correct the record to state Cox Road, T-1086 has been extended from 0.17 miles to 0.257 miles as petitioned and to further note that per ODOT’s records Tiffin Township is presently being compensated for said road footage. Vote: all yea.

County Engineer Hook also discussed the upcoming PACT meeting which will include discussions of DP&L facilities ecological monitoring.

It was moved by Brian Baldridge and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into an agreement with Sarah E. Shelton to provide indigent legal representation for child support contempt cases as presented by Court Administrator Greg Stauffer. Vote: all yea.

Also Mr. Stauffer discussed the feasibility of a comprehensive service contract for the county’s IT maintenance services.

Jason Bassett, Freedom Linx LLC, filed an updated service agreement proposal for the county’s general IT, data network and phone system support. The agreement will be forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office for their review.

It was moved by Brian Baldridge and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn, and the meeting was adjourned.

On Tuesday, July 17, 2018 the Board held a work session in the Commissioners’ office, Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Ty Pell and Brian Baldridge.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the possible extension of natural gas service by Utility Pipeline, Ltd. in the county. Those present for the meeting were Utility Pipeline, Ltd. representatives Vanessa Hamilton, VP Business Development, Kirk Seiling, Development Manager, Jimmy Federich, Sale Manager, Bob Yoder, Business Manager, Bob Seeling, Operations Manager; ECD Director Holly Johnson and Administrative Assistant Amanda Fraley; County Engineer David Hook; Teresa Lewis, Field Representative for Congressman Brad Wenstrup; via conference call Nan Cahall, Senator Rob Portman’s office, Aleah Brown and Jonathan McCracken, Senator Sherrod Brown’s office; Troy Dotson, John Robinson III, and Larry Anderson.

Discussion included the businesses, schools, and other areas to be impacted by the proposed gas line extension. Discussion included review of the area to be included along with the businesses, schools and potential economic impact of the proposed gas line extension. It was stated the project could possibly begin in spring 2019.