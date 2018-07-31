ACCC hosts annual Independence Day Youth Golf Tournament July 31, 2018 Peoples Defender Sports 0 Winners in the 7-8 year old boys category were, from left, First Place- Jaxon Baldwin, Second Place- Calen Vogler, and Third Place- Sawyer Allen (not pictured). Winners in the 9-10 year old boys category were, from left, First Place- Nate Fooce, Second Place- A.J. Cooper, and Third Place- Tegan Knox. Winners in the 11-13 year old boys category were, from left, First Place- Drew Kennedy, Second Place- Joseph Hazlet,, and Third Place- Zach Shoemaker. Winners in the 14-17 year old boys category were, from left, First Place- Jacob Pell, Second Place- Daulton McDonald, and Third Place- Luke Hayslip. Winners in the 10U year old girls category were, from left, First Place- Carlee Garrison, Second Place- Emily Stapleton, and Third Place- Raylee Brummett. Winners in the 14-17 year old girls category were, from left, First Place- Lindsey Daniel, Second Place- DeAnna Caraway, and Third Place- Brooklyn Tolle.